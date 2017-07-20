Marchex Launches Audience Targeting for Social and Display

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, today launched Marchex Audience Targeting, a solution that leverages call data to automatically build high-value audience segments for display and social media platforms like Facebook.

By helping brands understand who is calling, and why they're calling, Marchex Audience Targeting helps marketers target high-intent audiences with their Facebook and display campaigns. Marketers can now fine-tune campaigns down to specific audience segments that are most likely to convert to customers,or find new segments and opportunities that haven't been targeted before.

"Many of our customers rely on phone calls to drive appointments and sales, but they don't have an effective way to identify callers who did not convert or retarget them through popular platforms like Facebook. This lack of insight makes it difficult to follow up with prospects and convert them into customers," said Nikhil Kolar, head of product and engineering at Marchex, in a statement. "Marchex Audience Targeting helps digital marketers go back and retarget their lost callers through Facebook and display ads, ensuring more prospects turn into customers."

The release of caller-based Audience Targeting comes on the heels of Marchex Speech Analytics, part of the Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud.

"Marketers are increasingly viewed as profit centers, responsible for driving revenue," said Guy Weismantel, executive vice president of marketing at Marchex, in a statement. "The power of caller-based audience targeting comes from giving marketers another opportunity to identify prospects most likely to result in a positive business outcome, whether that's a sale or an appointment."

