LookBookHQ Adds AI to Intelligent Content Platform

LookBookHQ has added Explore to its Intelligent Content Platform. Explore allows B2B marketers to deliver intelligent content destinations to buyers. "As more companies adopt account-based marketing strategies, marketing teams are scrambling to deliver tailored content experiences for each unique segment or account," said Nick Edouard, president and chief product officer at LookBookHQ, in a statement. "Now with Explore, marketers can create fully customized, branded, and mobile-optimized landing pages with just a few clicks." By aggregating relevant content with Explore, marketers can deliver the right content to the right audience, accelerate engagement with that content, and collect visitor intelligence along the way. Explore can be used alongside the rest of the LookBookHQ Intelligent Content Platform, Target and Recommend. In addition to Explore, LookBookHQ also improved the machine learning algorithm for its Recommend product line. As anonymous visitors engage with marketing, the Intelligent Content Platform develops a topics-of-interest profile to help them discover content. "We're always testing different content with the different segments of our database, but we can only send so many communications before those audiences become fatigued," says Rhonda Wunderlin, vice president of marketing performance at Informa's Business Intelligence, in a statement. "These new innovations from LookBookHQ mean that we can deliver more content per click at a scale we've never been able to achieve before with our traditional marketing technology stack."