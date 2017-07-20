Kinetic Social Partners with LiveRamp

Kinetic Social and LiveRamp, an Acxiom company that provides omnichannel identity resolution, have partnered to give marketers access to Kinetic's Reveal mid-funnel audience data solution from more than 500 platforms. Reveal is also connected to LiveRamp's IdentityLink solution.

Kinetic Reveal allows marketers to solve for the audience gap that exists between first-party data sets and upper funnel awareness marketing.

"There is a significant audience scale gap in the mid-funnel. Before Reveal, marketers struggled to accurately reach consumers with category and brand interest who had not yet visited a web site, installed a mobile app, or otherwise been captured in the CRM. These qualified prospects were invisible to the marketer," said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Kinetic Social, in a statement.

Kinetic Reveal monitors and categorizes content consumption 400,000 times per second to create proprietary audience profiles mapped to a device ID.

LiveRamp's IdentityLink solution resolves Reveal data to a privacy-compliant consumer identifier for people-based marketing. In so doing, LiveRamp allows Kinetic Social to connect their data to people-based marketing initiatives and extend the reach of the data across channels.

"Kinetic's ability to help marketers better discover and engage with high-potential audiences will greatly improve marketers' acquisition campaigns," said Travis May, LiveRamp president and general manager, in a statement. "Using the Reveal data in conjunction with IdentityLink, marketers can augment their understanding of consumers and seamlessly activate that across leading marketing solutions." "Our partnership with LiveRamp is a major step in making our market-leading, mid-funnel audience data solution easily accessible to marketers," said Kinetic Social's senior vice president, Jeff Thompson, in a statement. "LiveRamp maximizes the potential of Reveal and dramatically increases our capability to rapidly scale its impact for our clients."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com