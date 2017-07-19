Cloud-based Como Launches Como Sense Express

Cloud-based customer engagement solutions provider Como today announced the launch of Como Sense Express, an entry-level version of its full Como Sense customer engagement and loyalty platform. The new product is based on the same technology as the full solution but is offered in a more affordable and easy to use package.

"The Como Sense technology allows every business to get its own native iOS and Android mobile app with rich functionality and flexible branding options," says Yair Holtzer, cofounder and head of Como US. "This is the main channel we provide for businesses to communicate with their loyal members. On the back end/server side, we provide the business with access to a web-based dashboard that provides data and business intelligence on its customers and allows [the user] to create campaigns and automations and send promotion and notifications to segmented groups of loyalty customers via the mobile app, text message, email, etc." He adds that the solution also offers "deep integration with many POS companies that allows [for the] capture of valuable data [that can be used to] recommend to the business how they should engage with their customers."

Como Sense Express aims to provide businesses with personalized loyalty programs, branded mobile apps, and actionable data and business intelligence. With personalized loyalty programs, Holtzer says, "we help businesses bring their customers back to the store by giving the right incentives for a specific customers or group. This way, for example, a business can tag customers under 'Vegan' or 'Family' and send them specific, relevant rewards." Branded mobile apps, he says, are the best way to communicate with customers via push notifications, SMS, and more. "The customers can get their gifts and redeem their rewards directly from the app, [as well as] get business info and locations and send feedback back to the business." And in terms of actionable data and business intelligence, "we give businesses one dashboard to get all the data they need to know their customers better, view real-time activity, see members profiles, filter members, and more," he says.

According to Holtzer, the company started with the goal of giving small to midsize chains the tools to "act like the big ones." He cites customer retention, developing a mobile presence, and engaging with customers on multiple channels based on data as the main challenges for these businesses—challenges that are amplified when operating with limited resources. "Usually, this kind of businesses can't really develop their own solution. We provide them this set of tools in a SaaS model, customized and branded to their business," he says.

