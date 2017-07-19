RainKing Updates Its Sales and Marketing Intelligence Platform

RainKing Solutions, a provider of marketing and sales intelligence, has updated its platform with more content and deeper insight about relevant companies, decision makers, and technologies; new role-based workflows; easier navigation; and more refined search functionality.

"With the addition of hundreds of thousands of new data points and many enhancements to the user interface, we are confident that our users will be able to more efficiently and effectively leverage the RainKing solution to drive results," said RainKing CEO John Stanfill in a statement. "We used customer insight and feedback as the impetus behind the new platform, and this approach has paid off. The response we've received during beta testing has been overwhelmingly positive.

"This product resets the bar for marketing and sales intelligence solutions. Whether your company is an industry titan or just getting started, RainKing's new, innovative solution is the fastest way to identify your most likely buyers and access the data and intelligence needed to turn top prospects into customers."