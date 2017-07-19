SmartSoft Offers Email Verification

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts SmartSoft, providers of address validation, has launched the Email Verification REST API to validate the deliverability and quality of email addresses in real time at the point of entry. The email validation tool can be integrated into an application, website, or other browser-based services, such as CRM systems, to ensure the accuracy of all email addresses collected. It is built on a backbone across multiple data centers that process millions of messages each day and provides a bridge between company applications or websites and the email verification service. Emails are validated in real time and validated emails are assigned a quality score and additional information on their potential deliverability . Some features of SmartSoft's Email Verification REST API include the following: Disposable Email Addresses-See all flagged email addresses designed for single use and then discarded;

Free Email Address-Identify email addresses that are using free email services, such as Gmail or Hotmail;

Role Email Address-Recognize email addresses that are typically associated with a function (support, sales, mailroom etc.) instead of a person; and

Did You Mean? Helper for recommending alternative email addresses when potentially mistyped addresses are identified. "This is the next level for validation services for our customers. Email communication channels are paramount to company sales, communication, and marketing strategies. Our API allows for seamless integration into webforms and cloud-based applications. It is possible to be validating emails within a day or so," said Susan Shoffner, business development manager at SmartSoft, in a statement.