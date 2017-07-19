Campaign Monitor Launches Insights

Campaign Monitor, a provider of intelligent email marketing and automation software, today launched Campaign Monitor Insights, an analytics suite that offers a complete view into the aggregate performance of email marketing via interactive dashboards and reports.

Campaign Monitor Insights also offers detailed analyses of subscriber engagement, reports on top-performing acquisition channels, and a clear view into how email marketing is trending to improve their personalization strategies.

"Marketers today struggle to understand the impact of their email marketing investments, which inhibits their ability to quickly test and iterate to improve performance," said Andrea Wildt, chief marketing officer at Campaign Monitor, in a statement. "Every marketer needs access to actionable analytics without requiring the help of a data analyst. Insights continues Campaign Monitor's mission of building elegant, powerful, and intuitive marketing products for growing businesses, allowing marketers to quickly understand what's working and what's not so they can take immediate action."

Campaign Monitor's full suite of interactive dashboards help users do the following:

Understand the impact of email marketing through detailed dashboards that display email performance metrics, subscriber engagement trends, and how various campaigns, journeys, lists, and segments compare against each other over time;

Identify engaged, profitable subscribers through reports that focus on the quality of engagement across platforms and devices; and

Assess engagement and acquisition trends by lists, segments, and geography to continuously test and refine formulas for success. Interactive maps drill into subscriber growth trends and engagement rates by region to improve campaigns through localization and personalization.

"We are always getting requests for detailed subscriber reports and campaign analytics across all of our different brands," said Jared Fitterman, audience development manager at Complex Networks, in a statement. "Insights changes the game for us. It gives us direct access to the data that we need and will allow us to act much more quickly."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com