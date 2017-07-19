LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink for Publishers

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts LiveRamp, an Acxiom company that provides omnichannel identity resolution, has launched IdentityLink for Publishers to help them better monetize their audiences by supporting people-based marketing initiatives. IdentityLink provides publishers with a people-based monetization platform, resolving their audiences to a privacy-compliant, consumer identifier. Marketers using IdentityLink can use publisher data to create an omnichannel view of the consumer and activate that understanding in marketing programs across digital and offline channels. IdentityLink also allows users to directly monetize their data, as well as grow subscription-based revenues. IdentityLink unifies LiveRamp's identity resolution suite of capabilities with those acquired in the 2016 acquisitions of Arbor and Circulate. "We're excited to mark the completion of the Arbor and Circulate integrations with the launch of IdentityLink for publishers," said Travis May, president and general manager of LiveRamp, in a statement. "The acquisitions brought both technology and talent to LiveRamp. In total, this has allowed us to create a robust monetization platform for publishers, while increasing the value we deliver to marketers through improved identity resolution across platforms and devices. That is the key to the IdentityLink platform, allowing everyone in the ecosystem to collaborate in order to grow their business while improving the consumer experience." "With the advent of people-based marketing, context and premium content are not always sufficient to attract media spend," said Dave Yaffe, former CEO of Arbor and now general manager of LiveRamp's publisher business, in a statement. "IdentityLink changes that dynamic, enabling any publisher to allow marketers to deterministically reach their customers and prospects. And as a result, context and content can once again differentiate a publisher's offering." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/