LiveOps Launches Skill Builder

Liveops, a provider of on-demand skilled workforces for customer service and sales, today launched Skill Builder, a customizable distance learning and development solution that enables enterprise organizations to develop customer service agents.

"Liveops has a reputation for having agents who are skilled on numerous channels and also leading e-learning and recruiting tools," said Melissa O'Brien, research director for digitally-driven front office services at HfS Research, in a statement. "Its strong history with agents working from home has demonstrated a commitment to culture and developing training tools." "In today's customer-driven world, organizations must ensure workers are able to deliver on customer needs and expectations. When workforces don't have ongoing access to proper skill development, their performance suffers and customer satisfaction drops," said Keith Leimbach, CEO of Liveops, in a statement. "Skill Builder helps our customers improve onboarding and skill development, making it easier to deliver much-needed instruction to learners, regardless of location."

Skill Builder provides companies with the following:

A custom-made curriculum aligned with company needs and missions, tailored to the appropriate delivery method, which can include eLearning, facilitator and student guides, videos, and more.

Tools to empower learners to meet performance goals, with contextual practice to retain content.

Access to a powerful platform so learners can complete skill building at their own pace.

Analytics to track ongoing learner performance and results.

At the beginning of each engagement, the Liveops Education team analyzes business needs to develop a customized curriculum. Liveops then creates the instructional content and works closely with the company to determine the best delivery method to present the curriculum to its workers. Liveops hosts all Skill Builder content in the Liveops LMS (learning management system) or the company can host it on their own LMS. Liveops will also perform train-the-trainer sessions as well as update content to address changes based on customer needs.

