eMarketer Launches Benchmarks

eMarketer has launched Benchmarks, a tool that enables marketers to instantly evaluate and compare their campaign performance against a collection of reliable industry benchmarks.

Benchmarks provides performance metrics across display, email, mobile, retail and ecommerce, search, social media, and video. It also offers critical campaign figures, such as (costs per thousands) CPMs, email bounce rates, display impressions, and click-through rates.

With the introduction of Benchmarks, eMarketer PRO users can now actively chart, compare, and export performance metrics side by side from more than 170 data sets, which encompasses more than 1,500 individual performance measurements.

"Performance metrics are essential for keeping an organization on track, but until now, measuring them with accuracy required looking at dozens of sources," said Josh Ramer, eMarketer's vice president of product management, in a statement. "eMarketer Benchmarks combines key performance metrics into a single dashboard, where PRO customers can easily find and compare them to their own campaigns. This product is a great addition to eMarketer's already powerful platform."

