SurveyMonkey Announces People Powered Data Platform

SurveyMonkey today announced a new approach to data with the launch of its People Powered Data platform, which aims to enable businesses to transform voices and opinions into actionable data, and help them understand why—as opposed to just what—things happen. As part of this new focus, SurveyMonkey has refreshed its core capabilities. SurveyMonkey Genius estimates how a survey will perform and provides survey creators with actionable recommendations to help them make their surveys faster and easier to complete. In addition, the survey-taking experience now features a mobile-first design with auto-scrolling that saves time for respondents. Furthermore, SurveyMonkey now has integrations with Facebook Messenger and Slack. These capabilities are accompanied by three additional products: SurveyMonkey CX, SurveyMonkey Engage, and SurveyMonkey Audience. SurveyMonkey CX focuses on customer data. It relies on SurveyMonkey's Net Promoter Score (determined by numerical responses to the question "How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or colleague?") and aims to deliver rich insights to businesses with the goal of creating great customer experiences. It includes visualizations and analysis tools and delivers insights across the organization, with an eye on empowering teams to take action. SurveyMonkey Engage focuses on employee information. It aims to help businesses understand and deliver on the needs of employees via a framework that encourages open and anonymous feedback and includes analytics that link quantitative data with the voice of employees. SurveyMonkey Audience focuses on market data. Built directly into SurveyMonkey, it aims to simplify the process of getting real-time feedback from people around the world, enabling businesses to run market research in minutes and receive answers in hours or days instead of weeks or months. The company also announced SurveyMonkey Apply, an end-to-end collaborative solution that enables organizations to collect, review, and select candidates for grant, scholarship, fellowship, and enrollment programs. It aims to simplify the process of establishing programs, creating forms, and automating workflows. "Businesses today have more data than they know what to do with. Even though they have more data than in any other time in human history, finding insights and taking action is still pretty difficult," says Tom Hale, President at SurveyMonkey. "We believe that our mission in life is to power the curious, and enable companies to find the signal in the noise—answer the why questions as opposed to just the what. This notion of People Powered Data as distinct from the data of day-to-day business is really about the signal in the noise, and that's what our platform is all about." SurveyMonkey's core capabilities, as well as SurveyMonkey CX, SurveyMonkey Audience, and SurveyMonkey Apply, are available today. SurveyMonkey Engage will be available later this year.