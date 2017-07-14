OneSpot Expands Email Integrations

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts OneSpot, providers of a content sequencing platform that powers cross-channel personalization for branded content marketing, has expanded the lineup of major email service providers and marketing clouds with which its solution integrates to include Oracle Responsys, Cheetah Digital (Experian), Epsilon Agility Harmony, Cordial, Zeta Global, HubSpot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud; IBM’s Watson Campaign Automation (formerly Silverpop); and Marketo. OneSpot's InBox email solution programmatically injects company editorial content into their email communications on a one-to-one personalized level at scale. "As marketers continue to shift from segmentation to true one-to-one personalization, the demand for efficient, comprehensive solutions is also growing," said Damian Borichevsky, senior vice president of customer success and business development at OneSpot, in a statement. "Expanding our integration capabilities to include every major ESP is a natural milestone for OneSpot as more marketers want to maximize their technology investments and gain deeper one-to-one engagement with consumers, no matter what the channel." By combining email service providers and marketing clouds with OneSpot's Content Sequencing technology, marketers can employ branded editorial content for email-based programs. OneSpot InBox automates the content personalization process, reducing the amount of effort needed to produce a highly relevant content newsletter by as much as 90 percent. Additionally, OneSpot InBox automates the insertion of personalized content into transactional and promotional messages. OneSpot's proprietary Content Sequencing technology leverages machine learning to help companies reach and engage with consumers more individually. OneSpot InBox works with OneSpot Insights, a content analytics and intelligence tool that enables digital and content teams to understand how their branded editorial content is being consumed and identify the best opportunities for optimizing content creation and sourcing efforts. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/