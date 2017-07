TopRung gamification adds a little friendly competition to the sales process.

TopRung also leverages all standard objects in Salesforce.com and ConnectLeader data to custom-fit the tool.

"Games have always kept players engaged as they compete to achieve goals through motivation, creative thinking, and team bonding. ConnectLeader's TopRung gamification takes all the excitement of a game-based challenge and integrates it into modern sales systems to enhance the experience of selling and closing a deal," said Senraj Soundar, ConnectLeader's CEO, in a statement.

ConnectLeader, a provider of B2B sales acceleration technologies, today launched the TopRung sales gamification and performance management tool.

