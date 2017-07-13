Simpleview Partners with Act-On

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Simpleview, a provider of CRM, CMS, and digital marketing technologies for destination marketing organizations (DMOs), has joined the Act-On Strategic Consulting Partner Program and added Act-On to its current email marketing offerings. Partnering with Act-On gives Simpleview's clients access to lead-to-revenue management (L2RM) tools. Act-On Software collects social and behavioral data to guide further interactions with prospects. It then automates communications and key processes for better lead nurturing, lead scoring, email messaging, and social engagement. "We are beyond excited to partner with Act-On," said Ryan George, CEO of Simpleview, in a statement. "With the ongoing success of our digital marketing department, we recognized that there are increasingly sophisticated ways for our customers to engage their customers and prospects. After evaluating multiple widely recognized vendors, we chose to partner with Act-On based on the sophistication of their tools, the depth and breadth of their support infrastructure, and the open nature of the application programming interface (API) that will allow for seamless integration with Simpleview CRM." "We look forward to partnering with Simpleview to combine our best-of-breed marketing automation solution with their industry-leading CRM to help more DMOs worldwide drive better business outcomes and maximize customer lifetime value," said Bill Pierznik, senior vice president of business development at Act-On Software, in a statement. "This relationship will empower more destination marketers to take advantage of modern marketing tactics to grow their business." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/