Zoho Launches Zoho Sign Digital Signature App

Zoho has launched Zoho Sign, a digital signature app for businesses.

"Digital signature is a popular utility, and its value goes up significantly when it is contextually integrated with business applications," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist of Zoho, in a statement. "At Zoho, we offer the broadest business applications in the market, and Zoho Sign fits right into the mix, making digital signature contextual and seamless."

Available in web and mobile versions, Zoho Sign integrates with other Zoho services, such as Zoho CRM and Zoho Writer. Uusers can also import documents from third-party apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive.

Zoho Sign supports multiparty and individual signatures.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com