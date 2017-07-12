Adjust Adds Lifetime Value Tracking

Adjust, an app analytics and attribution company, has added several features designed to give advertisers direct control over their campaign logic, with deeper insights into the actual customer lifetime value (LTV).

<pP"Every time we reveal new attribution technology, we're looking to enable marketers with solutions that are more powerful and easier to use," said Christian Henschel, CEO and co-founder of Adjust, in a statement. "Many of our partners have very sophisticated systems for campaign analysis, and with the additions of these ground-breaking new features, we're improving the campaign attribution capabilities dramatically for our customers."

The new capabilities include the following:

Campaign Wizard, giving marketers complete control over the attribution rules they put in place; they can change attribution windows for different campaigns down three levels of granularity, all with the same partner. They can also turn fingerprinting on or off, expand or retract inactive user definitions for retargeting, and send or receive cost information.

Native LTV, enabling marketers to see the complete lifetime value (LTV) of the original marketing source that drove an install, regardless of whether the user is also re-engaged through other sources, as well as the LTV of any new re-engagement source.

Dynamic Attribution, allowing marketers to assign the amount of time a user can be attributed or re-attributed to an advertising source, giving more control over internal logic to calculate and measure LTV and and customer acquisition costs.

