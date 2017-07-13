Visual IQ Integrates Lotame Audience Data The partnership will help companies understand marketing performance and audience attributes. Page 1 Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Visual IQ, a provider of marketing intelligence software, is partnering with Lotame, providers of a data management platform (DMP) and data exchange, to offer a view of marketing and advertising performance, including which tactics and messages drive the best results for each audience segment across every channel. Visual IQ's partnership with Lotame bridges demographic, intent, interest, and B2B audience attributes with multitouch attribution measurement. Visual IQ will integrate Lotame’s robust audience attributes into its marketing intelligence platform. In addition to the audience data that’s now native to the platform, clients can also integrate their own first-party audience segments, such as high-value customers, loyalty shoppers, and more, from Visual IQ's other DMP partners. "The average consumer is exposed to hundreds, if not thousands, of marketing messages every day. To break through the clutter, marketers must constantly work to deliver messages that are meaningful and relevant, regardless of channel or device. This can only happen when audience and measurement intersect within a single platform," said Manu Mathew, co-founder and CEO of Visual IQ, in a statement. "We are thrilled to incorporate Lotame's robust audience data into our platform and arm our clients with the intelligence they need to reach specific audiences with the right message at the right place and time." "For more than a decade, we have been helping marketers harness the power of audience data to fuel relevant and personalized experiences," said Ryan Rolf, vice president of data solutions at Lotame, in a statement. "By partnering with Visual IQ, the marriage of our two solutions will enable marketers to better understand their customers and prospects, the combination of channels and tactics that best influence them, and ultimately make smarter decisions that impact the bottom line." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/