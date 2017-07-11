Infor Launches Infor Concierge

Infor, a provider of cloud-based business applications, today launched Infor Concierge, a self-service tool that simplifies access to important sites, content, and resources within Infor.

Developed with the Infor Customer Experience Board, Concierge offers access to updates on support incidents, quick views and voting on product enhancements, dates and information on product-specific education classes and webinars, and one place to find all product documentation. By having customers weigh in on design specification, development, testing and approvals, Infor was able to infuse the voice of the customer directly into Infor Concierge.

Infor Concierge was developed using Infor Ming.le, which provides role-based home pages with widgets that display information from multiple ERP systems in one place. Users can personalize their home screens, have instant access to information about their Infor services and solutions at any time, and control exactly who within the organization can view what information. In addition, users can connect with other users in Infor Communities and email or call designated Infor contacts from within the application.