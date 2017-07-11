Infor Launches Infor Concierge

Infor, a provider of cloud-based business applications, today launched Infor Concierge, a self-service tool that simplifies access to important sites, content, and resources within Infor.
Developed with the Infor Customer Experience Board, Concierge offers access to updates on support incidents, quick views and voting on product enhancements, dates and information on product-specific education classes and webinars, and one place to find all product documentation. By having customers weigh in on design specification, development, testing and approvals, Infor was able to infuse the voice of the customer directly into Infor Concierge.
Infor Concierge was developed using Infor Ming.le, which provides role-based home pages with widgets that display information from multiple ERP systems in one place. Users can personalize their home screens, have instant access to information about their Infor services and solutions at any time, and control exactly who within the organization can view what information. In addition, users can connect with other users in Infor Communities and email or call designated Infor contacts from within the application.
"Infor wants to make sure that we are the easiest enterprise software provider to work with when it comes to understanding all aspects of an organization's interactions with Infor. Giving our customers access to this kind of information allows them to resolve business issues faster and get the information they need and want at any time, without having to deal with multiple calls and emails," said Mary Trick, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Infor, in a statement. "Our company understands that every organization is unique, and so are their business needs. We spent time listening to our customers across multiple industries to understand the kind of real time, always on customer service they expect from a technology partner. All of that research is reflected in Infor Concierge."