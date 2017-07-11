Infor Partners with LinkedIn

Infor, a provider of cloud-based business applications, has integrated its Infor Customer Relationship Management (CRM) with LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator for Infor CRM can provide users with deep relational data across devices in real time. This integration is designed to deliver new tools to help sales professionals get introduced through TeamLink, identify new contacts with contextual lead recommendations, be alerted to job and company changes, and Icebreakers that show shared connections, experiences, and interests, plus a link to a lead's recent activity stream.

Infor CRM can provide a complete view of applicable customer touch points across sales, marketing, customer service, and support teams, and can help organizations maximize the impact of interactions across the entire customer lifecycle. LinkedIn Sales Navigator taps into the power of LinkedIn's more than 500 million member network to help sales professionals find and build relationships with prospects and customers.

"It's no exaggeration to say that salespeople succeed or fail by their contact data," said Jason Rushforth, vice president and general manager of Infor Customer Experience, in a statement. "Integrating leading tools such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator to Infor CRM can help arm our customers with the information they need to be competitive in today's aggressive selling environment."

The integration will be available to Infor CRM and Sales Navigator Team or Enterprise edition summer 2017.