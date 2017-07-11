Nimble Launches Add-in for Microsoft Office 365 and Outlook

Nimble, a provider of social sales and marketing CRM, today released Nimble Smart Contacts, a freemium add-in for Microsoft Office 365, Outlook desktop, and iOS that delivers instant social business insights on people and companies. Nimble synchronizes individual emails, calendars and contacts into a shared team relationship manager enriched with rich social and business profiles for Office 365 and Outlook users everywhere they work. Nimble's add-in for Outlook includes the following: Live Profiles from team and personal email messages, contacts lists, calendar appointments, and social engagements;

Social Contact Profile Matching with rich contact and company insights;

Contact Insights, including the person's name, company name, title, biography, location, keywords, work experience, education, and social identities;

Company Insights, including biography, industry, number of employees, year founded, keywords, company type, revenue, ticker, CEO name, address, and phone number;

Engagement tracking, reporting, and the ability to assign follow-up tasks and schedule reminders within context enhance personal and team productivity;

Multichannel support that delivers people and company insights seamlessly across the Web (via Chrome, Safari and Firefox plug-ins), in Web applications such as Microsoft Dynamics, Skype, and Microsoft Teams in addition to email, calendar and contacts, in thecloud with Office 365, on the desktop (Windows and Mac) and on iOS and Android mobile devices. "The biggest cause of business communication failure is lack of knowledge of who someone is or what their company is about," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "Nimble has reimagined relationship management with a simply smarter relationship manager add-in that works for you, delivering critical contact background details right inside your Office 365 and Outlook inbox." "Nimble is a welcome addition to the Office ecosystem as they clearly have an understanding of the needs of business users in a social, global world," said Rob Howard, director of Office product marketing at Microsoft, in a statement. "Providing contextual information about contacts helps business relationships flourish, so connecting that capability through the new Nimble add-in for Outlook is a logical step." Nimble comes in two versions: a free Nimble Smart Contacts Add-in and Nimble Business edition at $25 per user per month. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/