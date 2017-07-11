SiriusDecisions Expands Benchmarking with Command Center

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management SiriusDecisions, a business-to-business research and advisory firm, has expanded its core industry benchmark database, the SiriusIndex, with new metrics across four major categories, including readiness, activity, output, and results, and offered its clients unparalleled access to data from their peers with the introduction of its new Command Center platform. SiriusDecisions' Command Center helps marketing, sales, and product leaders realize competitive advantages, ensure smarter allocation of budget and human resources, and respond more nimbly to specific situations and opportunities. "We have made a major investment in data collection, analysis, and the reporting engine fueling our client delivery portal called the SiriusDecisions Command Center, which provides real-time access to more than 750 B2B industry metrics at your fingertips," said Bruce Brien, chief technology officer at SiriusDecisions, in a statement. "The new platform will empower leaders to move quickly to energize their organizations' performance and seize opportunities, with wiser organizational investment and resource allocation." Along with its new offering and growing corporate momentum, SiriusDecisions also expanded geographically to improve its service to clients around the world and extend its regional expertise. Most significantly, the company established its first presence in the Asia-Pacific region. "We are now operating on three continents (North America, Europe, and Asia) to ensure clients receive the global and regional perspectives they need to drive growth," said John Neeson, co-founder and managing director of SiriusDecisions, in a statement. "As our clients look toward entering new geographies to fuel future growth, particularly in the rapidly developing Asia-Pacific region, we will be right there with them." Adding to its new offerings, the next generation of SiriusDecisions' research and advisory services has been re-engineered to align to the topics its clients care about most and to role-based priorities, helping its clients adapt its research for their specific functions . For each role across marketing, sales, and product management, it has built a set of prescriptive workstreams for each priority. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/