Marchex Adds Integrations into Adobe Analytics Cloud

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, has added integrations with Adobe Analytics Cloud to help marketers understand how customers and prospects interact with their brands. The company also announced its promotion to Business partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program for Adobe Experience Cloud. "Today's modern marketers are responsible for more than just driving leads. They are on the hook for delivering revenue, optimizing their marketing spend to customize and accelerate the buyer's journey," said Sundi Raman, director of product and engineering at Marchex, in a statement. "That makes the ability to measure and gain insights from phone call interactions, or an omnichannel view, critical to developing and evolving a successful marketing strategy. Marchex's new integrations in Adobe Analytics Cloud provides brands with a holistic view of customer interactions, which enables marketers to engage and influence consumer purchase behavior with targeted content." With Marchex's Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products and its identity resolution service, Marchex Audience Graph, marketers have a one-stop shop where they can mine real-time, offline consumer intent from calls and store and activate that data using Adobe Experience Cloud components. The integrations allow for the following: Personalization: Marketers can leverage Marchex's integrations with Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Target, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, to personalize website offers to drive incremental revenue.

Remarketing: With Marchex's Adobe Analytics Cloud integration, marketers can build audience segments based on specific products or offers mentioned during phone calls to orchestrate cross-channel hyper-targeted campaigns using Adobe Campaign. This includes the ability to remarket to callers who showed interest for particular products or offers over the phone.

Retention: Marketers can add caller sentiment data to Adobe Analytics Cloud to understand the potential for customer churn and drive brand loyalty by resolving service complaints over the phone. "By leveraging Marchex and Adobe, brands can connect digital behaviors with offline transactions from calls and stores in order to produce highly personalized and impactful campaigns," Raman said. "Adobe Experience Cloud is purpose-built to help brands orchestrate great customer experiences, including offline actions and insights. We are proud to be a Business partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program and look forward to continuing our relationship with Adobe." "Having a comprehensive view of every customer interaction is imperative for businesses in today's digital age," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "With Marchex's integrations in Adobe Experience Cloud, customers have another great option to improve visibility into the customer experience for companies driving phone calls." Marchex announced an integration last May between Marchex Search Analytics and Adobe Advertising Cloud. Marchex Search Analytics delivers automated insights on every phone call directly into Adobe Advertising Cloud for each keyword, including call outcomes and interactive voice response inputs. These insights allow marketers to properly automate paid search bidding by allocating budgets towards keywords that best drive over-the-phone purchases.