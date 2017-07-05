PowerObjects Releases PowerChat for Microsoft Dynamics 365

PowerObjects today released its PowerChat add-on for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which allows users to interact with website visitors from within the Microsoft environment via a customizable chat widget. More specifically, the solution generates a unique script code that can be placed anywhere on website, allowing site owners to chat with visitors in real time and track those conversations in their CRM systems.

PowerChat is the latest add-on that PowerObjects has developed with an eye on enhancing the functionality of Microsoft Dynamics 365, bringing its total number of add-ons to 31.

PowerChat boasts a number of features designed to bolster the capabilities of Dynamics 365. Users can create lead and contact records in their CRM systems directly from the chat window, assign PowerChat agents to specific topics and departments, and invite multiple PowerChat agents to join individual conversations. Additionally, the solution includes a Widget Designer that enables users to customize the chat widget, response timer displays that indicate how long visitors have been waiting for an agent’s response, live chat transcripts, and a rating option that appears when chats have ended.

This rating option is a powerful tool for companies and customers alike, according to PowerObjects senior vice president Dean Jones.

"The chat rating feature is a quick way for visitors to share how their experience working with a particular agent was," he said in a statement. "Managers can run an advanced find based on chat ratings to easily see how their agents are performing."

PowerChat is one of a number of marketing automation-oriented add-ons developed by PowerObjects. Among these are PowerEmail, PowerSMS, and PowerSocial. PowerEmail allows users to track whether their emails were opened, as well as which URLs were clicked on within individual emails. PowerSMS integrates Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the third-party text messaging platforms CallFire and Twilio, enabling users to send and receive text messages with contacts and leads from within the Microsoft environment. PowerSocial allows users to post tweets to Twitter from within the Microsoft environment, and includes security features to manage which users can post, such as the ability to require approval before posts are sent.

"PowerChat is a powerful add-on that gives users the ability to interact with customers and leads in real time," Jones said in a statement. "Having conversations associated with a record in CRM allows chat agents to quickly view past transcripts to help identify reoccurring questions or pain points for that individual."

