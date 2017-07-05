MicroStrategy Releases Version 10.8

MicroStrategy, a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has released MicroStrategy 10.8, delivering capabilities across enterprise analytics, enterprise mobility, embedded analytics, enterprise cloud, and enterprise IoT, and new features for MicroStrategy Desktop, MicroStrategy Web, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher.

With this release, R and the R Integration Pack are bundled and installed with MicroStrategy Server to leverage machine learning capabilities, AI integration, and predictive analytics. The new release also delivers a new gallery for custom data connectors, enhanced color palettes for data visualizations, improved parity between Android and iOS mobile apps, ready-to-deploy dashboards with Usher Professional, and more.

"We've reached an exciting milestone with the general availability of MicroStrategy 10.8. Our focus is to push analytics throughout our customers' organizations so that stakeholders and employees can make better decisions every minute of the day," said Tim Lang, senior executive vice president and chief technology officer at MicroStrategy, in a statement. "MicroStrategy 10.8 can help our customers realize the full benefits of enterprise analytics and capitalize on the countless business opportunities easily discoverable with a unified enterprise platform."

The MicroStrategy platform allows organizations to build custom connectors to nearly any data source. With MicroStrategy 10.8, customers now have access to a public gallery for data connectors on the MicroStrategy Community. The MicroStrategy Community Gallery currently includes several sample data connectors, such as OneDrive, Box, Weibo, MuleSoft, and ElasticSearch.

MicroStrategy 10.8 is now available with MicroStrategy on AWS. New to MicroStrategy on AWS, a web-based provisioning console allows administrators to deploy and manage a fully configured MicroStrategy project.

The latest release also introduces the following:

The Hadoop Gateway, offering new workflows to access data directly from HDFS with enhanced options for data preparation and filtering;

Certification for Windows Server 2016;

Enhanced filtering options on dashboards; and

New certifications for data sources, including Azure SQL Database, SAP HANA 2.x, Oracle 12c R2, Apache Cassandra 3.x, and Amazon Athena.

