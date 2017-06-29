TimeTrade Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics

TimeTrade, a provider of intelligent customer engagement, has integrated its Scheduler online appointment scheduling solution with Microsoft Dynamics, allowing businesses to access TimeTrade right from within Dynamics.

With Scheduler, teams can schedule meetings with prospects and customers without ever leaving their CRM systems.

"The bad news for businesses is the process of scheduling meetings with prospects and customers has been broken for a long time," said TimeTrade CEO Gary Ambrosino in a statement. "The good news is that Scheduler fixes the problem. Scheduler puts prospects and customers in charge of booking meetings when it's convenient for them, which speeds up time to revenue and increases customer satisfaction."

Scheduler for Microsoft Dynamics will be generally available by the end of July.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com