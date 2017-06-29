Qubit Joins Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program

Qubit, a provider of marketing personalization technology, has joined the Shopify PlusTechnology Partner Program to allow companies to leverage the latest in personalization and e-commerce technology and build scalable online offerings.

A division of Shopify that focuses on emerging brands and high-volume businesses, Shopify Plus is a centralized commerce platform for everything from mobile-ready stores, to innovative pop-up experiences, to direct-to-consumer experimentation.

"The customers of both Qubit and Shopify Plus collectively generate billions of dollars of online spend every year," said Kevin Zellmer, global vice president of partners at Qubit, in a statement. "Both service e-commerce teams in different, but complementary ways, and without the pain of legacy technology systems. The flexibility and scalability of both will create a formidable e-commerce and personalization solution for any organization." "We are thrilled to welcome Qubit to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program," said Jamie Sutton, head of technology partnerships at Shopify Plus, in a statement. "This program recognizes the best-in-class solution that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant."

