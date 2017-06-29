Catalina Launches Segment Targeted Load to Card

Catalina, a digital media company, today introduced a purchase-based digital coupon solution called Segment Targeted Load to Card, able to deliver targeted offers to shoppers based on their past purchases.

Catalina's SL2C solution combines data-driven targeting and massive scale. It can engage category buyers through digital channels at more than 2,700 stores across the United States. Marketers can choose to target just their own brand buyers with tiered offerings and purchase requirements based on historic buying behavior or all shoppers and prospects in a category.

SL2C can be used as a standalone program or to augment other in-store Catalina campaigns or Shopper Marketing programs.

"Segment Targeted Load to Card is a highly efficient media solution with tremendous scale so marketers can meaningfully impact sales volume, lifetime value, and share of requirements for their brands," said Steve Prebble, group vice president of digital promotions at Catalina, in a statement. "We're excited to deliver this all-digital, data-driven marketing solution to our clients and partners for the first time."

