Addressy, a provider of cloud-based address management services, is now a fully integrated Premier Partner in Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud platform.

Based on actual real-time searches that work like a search engine, Addressy's type-ahead technology auto-suggests as users type, returning accurate and verified address data, ensuring every address is correct while providing a consistent data format.

"We're excited to be named a Salesforce Premier Partner and be a part of their impressive ecommerce ecosystem," said Tom Mucklow, head of partner development at Addressy, in a statement. "We look forward to streamlining online checkout services for their merchants to help deliver happier, stickier customers. By combining the most efficient address data with type-ahead technology, we're enhancing the most critical aspect of the mobile shoppers' checkout experience."

