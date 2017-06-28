Innovid and DoubleVerify Launch Real-Time Video Ad Blocking for HTML5

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform for advertisers, and DoubleVerify, a provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, today announced an updated joint integration to enable real-time ad blocking in HTML5 environments. As publishers migrate from Flash to HTML5 video inventory, Innovid and DoubleVerify are bringing solutions that protect brands and agencies against fraud and off-brand or objectionable content. "Marketers today face many challenges, with recent brand safety issues topping the list. This makes protecting brand dollars even more of a priority, and offering ad blocking solutions that can evolve with changing digital inventory standards is key," said Ronen Idrisov, vice president of product at Innovid, in a statement. "Our partnership with DoubleVerify continues to save our clients millions of media dollars by ensuring they are still able to protect their brands as publishers migrate from Flash to HTML5 inventory and reinvest in real-time would-be wasted impressions into more working media dollars, resulting in better business outcomes." The HTML5 video ad blocking solution is part of a large-scale integration between the two companies which also includes ad blocking for Flash and verification measurement in both Flash and HTML5 environments. These integrated solutions increase the impression coverage where ad blocking can be enabled and eliminate the need for double-wrapped tags or manual pixel implementation when DoubleVerify technology is used on Innovid-served campaigns. "Marketers want assurances that their digital video investment won't compromise their brand equity or media budget," said Matt McLaughlin, chief operations officer at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Our HTML5 integration with Innovid extends our market-leading video blocking solution to ensure cross-screen transparency and protection in all formats and devices, including mobile." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/