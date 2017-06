Radius8 Joins Salesforce Partner Program

Radius8 has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud.

Radius8 delivers a location-specific merchandised online experience around the radius of each physical store based on data in that store and local signals, including weather, events happening nearby, local sales trends, and social feeds from platforms like Twitter, surrounding the store to help Commerce Cloud customers convert online traffic and increase store foot traffic.

"Consumers are demanding highly relevant cross-channel experiences, yet most retailers offer no online visibility to the local store or leverage the local signals surrounding that store that can create contextually relevant engagement," said Radius8 co-founder and CEO Sandeep Bhanote in a statement. "With Radius8, a retailer's digital presence becomes location-aware so that every customer gets a unique experience based on their geolocation and the surrounding local market influences."

As part of this partnership, the Radius8 offering enables Radius8's Shop Local and Smartbar local merchandising experiences powered by the Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

