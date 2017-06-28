CallRail Launches International Numbers

CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, has launched International Numbers, giving international companies and agencies with international clientele access to CallRail’s tracking capabilities.

Previously, CallRail only supported tracking numbers, call routing, and outbound dialing in the United States and Canada. With this announcement, the company has expanded its call tracking offering to Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, New Zealand, and theUnited Kingdom.

"For marketing agencies with international clients or marketers based abroad, our new International Numbers feature is an ideal fit for stronger campaign management," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "Call tracking has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses of all shapes and sizes regardless of location. As everyone becomes more mobile and customers call businesses directly with ease, CallRail can help these businesses gain stronger insight into what's driving conversions and what customers need."

