Logo
BodyBGTop
CallRail Launches International Numbers
The call tracking and analytics provider now offers local phone numbers across four continents.
Posted Jun 28, 2017
Page 1

CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, has launched International Numbers, giving international companies and agencies with international clientele access to CallRail’s tracking capabilities.

Previously, CallRail only supported tracking numbers, call routing, and outbound dialing in the United States and Canada. With this announcement, the company has expanded its call tracking offering to Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, New Zealand, and theUnited Kingdom.

"For marketing agencies with international clients or marketers based abroad, our new International Numbers feature is an ideal fit for stronger campaign management," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "Call tracking has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses of all shapes and sizes regardless of location. As everyone becomes more mobile and customers call businesses directly with ease, CallRail can help these businesses gain stronger insight into what's driving conversions and what customers need."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
CallScore uses machine-learning to bring automated lead qualification to platform.
Call tracking and analytics provider brings call-tracking capabilities to SMS
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica

Sponsored By: Conga
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY