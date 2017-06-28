Go2mobi Adds Retargetting to Its DSP Platform

Go2mobi has launched a retargeting solution as part of its core demand-side platform. The feature enhances how marketers target and engage with audiences on mobile devices.

With this announcement, Go2mobi users can now upload their retargeting lists directly into the mobile programmatic advertising platform and target mobile app users who have previously engaged with their companies, wherever those engagements took place.

Go2mobi allows users to target up to 100 million device IDs and deliver mobile ads across a vast network of more than 50,000 high-performing mobile publishers. They can also upload external device ID lists through either Go2mobi's self-serve advertising platform or API. Go2mobi customers can also leverage their attribution and mobile measurement partners to collect and segment the device ID data for retargeting.

Alongside this new feature, Go2mobi has enhanced its offering of in-house mobile creative specialists who help advertisers hone specific messages and vary offers for increased engagement on smaller mobile screens.

"With retargeting, our users and advertisers now have a significant advantage when using Go2mobi because of the size of lists they can target and our expansive network of publishers," said Go2mobi President Tom Desaulniers in a statement. "Coupled with our MomentMatch technology and industry-leading targeting features, the ability to hyper-focus your mobile ad's messaging and timing to already-known audience segments not only increases the probability of conversions and revenue, but with greater cost-efficiency than other campaigns." "We see our customers looking for a more sophisticated campaign mix to drive value for their companies as the consumer market continues to shift towards mobile," said Grant Storry, Go2mobi's vice president of product, in a statement. "It's no longer just about buying impressions and installs. With 75 percent of consumers downloading an app and only using it once, it only makes sense to try and generate a greater return from that sunk cost. Hence, the appeal of retargeting."

