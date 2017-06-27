InsideSales.com Releases Predictive Contactability for Playbooks

InsideSales.com, a developer of AI-powered sales acceleration technology, has added Predictive Contactability to its Playbooks platform, to help sales professionals target and contact high-quality prospects.

When a prospect has multiple phone numbers or email addresses, Playbooks will now automatically select the most predictably reliable contact point using InsideSales.com's own self-learning AI-powered Neuralytics technology. In addition to ranking phone numbers and email addresses, Playbooks also now informs reps of the quality of the contact data they have for a given prospect.

"The most accurate sales acceleration technology is of little use if sales pros cannot successfully make contact to begin with," said Steve Brain, chief technology officer at InsideSales, in a statement. "Predictive Contractibility is another example of the unmatched power of Neuralytics to accurately anticipate the best way to bring seller and prospect together." "Predictive Contactability is the latest of many Playbooks features underscoring our unrivaled capacity to solve the biggest problem in business, namely, how to sell more and do it faster," said Dave Elkington, InsideSales' founder and CEO, in a statement. "Playbooks clears the way for sales teams to get the best qualified prospects on the other end of the line and into the sales funnel."

