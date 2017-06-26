CrowdTwist Launches Loyalty and Engagement Application through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

CrowdTwist, a provider of multichannel loyalty and engagement solutions, today announced that it has launched a loyalty and engagement application through Oracle Cloud Marketplace. CrowdTwist is a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork and counts companies such as Pepsi, 24 Hour Fitness, and Zumiez among its customers.

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can use CrowdTwist to build loyalty programs that target customers through channels such as social media, email, and the web, with the goal of driving higher acquisition, engagement, and retention. The application aims to assist marketers in managing loyalty programs as well as in capturing customer profile data across channels with the help of Oracle Marketing Cloud’s Oracle Responsys email and cross-channel marketing solution.

Emily Rudin, chief customer officer at CrowdTwist, says that companies too often take a one-size-fits-all approach to loyalty, rewarding customers only for spending more. But that kind of one-dimensional design needs to be broadened into one that embraces “personalized experiences with brands them make [customers] feel valued.”

“As the marketplace evolves towards engagement programs that deepen loyalty through personal, relevant interactions, brands need to step up and work with the right partners in order to stay ahead,” Rudin says. “The flexibility of our technology enables marketers the ability to offer unique, memorable, and branded experiences that keep customers engaged with a brand and increase their spend.

The CrowdTwist platform helps brands reward more than 100 types of interactions—including checking in to a store on a mobile device, watching a video, or engaging on social media—in addition to spending. “Based on these interactions, our predictive capabilities build a rich, real-time profile of brand customers that delivers the right message at the right time, across all brand touch points,” she says.

“As a member of Oracle’s Partner Network, we are pleased to join the one of the most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems in order to provide Oracle customers with new capabilities around managing multichannel loyalty and engagement programs,” Rudin adds. “This means that Oracle’s customers will be able to leverage CrowdTwist technology in order to engage their customers across channels, and gather rich first-party customer data. This will better inform personalization and drive effective loyalty and retention strategies.”

To install the application, Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit CrowdTwist’s listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com