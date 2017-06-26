SalesAgility Launches SuiteASSURED

SalesAgility, a provider of open-source CRM software and the maintainers of the SuiteCRM project, today released SuiteASSURED, a separately maintained, tested, and product-managed build of SuiteCRM designed for organizations that operate compliance-driven environments or require additional software assurances or intellectual property warranties that are not provided with SuiteCRM. "With SuiteASSURED, we are clearing the way for all companies, regardless of their requirements, to deploy the world's leading open-source CRM", says Greg Soper, CEO of SalesAgility, in a statement. "We are granting them more freedom, more rights over the code, while affording them a much better total cost of ownership and total warrantied confidence." Pricing for the SuiteASSURED CRM application is on a per-site basis and is determined by the banded number of users. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/