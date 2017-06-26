Logo
BodyBGTop
SalesAgility Launches SuiteASSURED
SuiteASSURED is a warrantied open-source CRM application suite.
Posted Jun 26, 2017
Page 1

SalesAgility, a provider of open-source CRM software and the maintainers of the SuiteCRM project, today released SuiteASSURED, a separately maintained, tested, and product-managed build of SuiteCRM designed for organizations that operate compliance-driven environments or require additional software assurances or intellectual property warranties that are not provided with SuiteCRM.

"With SuiteASSURED, we are clearing the way for all companies, regardless of their requirements, to deploy the world's leading open-source CRM", says Greg Soper, CEO of SalesAgility, in a statement. "We are granting them more freedom, more rights over the code, while affording them a much better total cost of ownership and total warrantied confidence."

Pricing for the SuiteASSURED CRM application is on a per-site basis and is determined by the banded number of users.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
System updates provide greater performance, stability, security, and integration support.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY