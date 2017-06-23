Logo
Merkle Becomes a DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner
Merkle is certified for its work within Google's DoubleClick platform.
Posted Jun 23, 2017
Merkle, a performance marketing agency, has become one of DoubleClick's Certified Marketing Partners.

DoubleClick's Marketing Partner program features digital marketing experts that have been carefully vetted to meet its rigorous qualification standards. The certification touts Merkle as a digital marketing expert and trusted business partner that helps advertisers succeed within the DoubleClick platform.

In the United Kingdom, Merkle¦Periscopix is also a Certified Marketing Partner for DoubleClick Search, Bid Manager, and Campaign Manager as well as for data and measurement and implementation and media management. Other partnership certifications include Google Analytics in the United States and Google Analytics, Tag Manager, Optimize, and Data Studio in the United Kingdom.

"As a DoubleClick agency partner for many years, earning the DoubleClick Certified Marketing Partner badge was a natural evolution in our relationship. Merkle's enhanced partnership with DoubleClick only further extends our commitment to the Google community and the value that we bring to our clients through holistic data, analytics, and performance media services," said Adam Lavelle, chief solutions officer at Merkle, in a statement.

