InsideSales.com Partners with Owler
Owler will provide company information to users of InsideSales' Playbooks sales acceleration platform.
Posted Jun 22, 2017
InsideSales.com has begun collaborating with Owler, providers of a business insights platform, which will power key components of InsideSales.com's Playbooks sales acceleration platform.

Playbooks is built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that references demographic, geographic, histographic, and firmographic data when making predictive recommendations.

Owler's firmographic data will provide Playbooks users with information on target companies' revenue estimates, employee size, industry vertical, website, logo, social profiles, and much more. Each of these factors informs the Neuralytics engine and produces ever smarter lead scoring and next-best-step recommendations.

Playbooks also leverages Owler's Competitive Relationship Graph to help salespeople increase sales.

