Sysomos Launches Sysomos Display for Linking Data

Social marketing software company Sysomos today introduced Sysomos Display, a command center suite that integrates content and data from third-party channels across marketing, advertising, finance, CRM, and customer support.

Sysomos Display is built on an open data platform with a flexible architecture, allowing organizations to securely access internal proprietary data, connect to external data sources, and add new sources over time. A customizable interface allows users to create awareness and manage performance to aligned goals across multiple functions and roles.

Other key features include the following:

Secure login, with single sign-on and unlimited internal seats;

Custom filters for brands, competitors, and other entities;

Customizable Dashboard for commenting, sharing, and exporting; and

Scrolling display, which automatically rotates through each screen.

"Marketing leaders typically utilize siloed services and sources for data and metrics on the performance of brands, products, and people," said Peter Heffring, CEO of Sysomos, in a statement. "The challenge has been that, up until now, content and key metrics have come through incompatible apps, with multiple logins and inconsistent user experiences, making it impossible to get a holistic view of the business in real time. Sysomos Display addresses this issue by enabling a real-time, integrated view of content and metrics from third-party channels, right alongside the entire Sysomos platform suite."

