Chirpify Launches Social Media and Chat CRM

Chirpify, providers of conversational conversion and engagement loyalty solutions, today launched social media and chat CRM solutions that can link personal social media and chat IDs with loyalty program and CRM databases, as well as a new CRM dashboard, enabling loyalty and social media marketers to segment members, view consumer engagement history, and instantly respond to consumers with content and rewards. With this connection, marketers can now discreetly mine customer information across social media and messaging to improve future marketing campaigns and calculate ROI. "Over the past several years there has been an explosion of vendors supplying ways for marketers to obtain valuable insight data," said Chris Teso, CEO of Chirpify, in a statement. "What's been missing in the ecosystem, and what all marketers are asking, is what to do with the data. Chirpify now provides a solution for both." With the Chirpify engine, companies can natively connect social media and chat identity to their existing customer records by incentivizing customers to connect their social media accounts as part of their loyalty programs. When this connection is made, the consumer obtains a remote control for marketing conversion and rewards, and the company can listen, respond, and engage the consumer across multiple channels, all while gathering valuable CRM data. The Chirpify dashboard provides access to unique data available within the Chirpify engagement loyalty platform. The dashboard helps companies segment audiences based on campaign, user, geolocation, influence, photos, posts, and more. Once segmented, marketers can choose who to engage, and which content to use, whether it's a contest entry, points delivery, utility response, or other marketing outcome. The Chirpify engine can also calculate the ROI with the data collected.