Phone2Action, providers of a digital advocacy platform, has launched SocialPulse, a tool to maximize the reach and impact of advocacy campaigns. In addition to providing organizations with one portal from which they can create, launch, and share campaigns on Facebook and Twitter, the SocialPulse dashboard allows users to view and engage with their most active advocates, as well as monitor advocates' connections with lawmakers.

"When constituents connect with lawmakers over social media networks, the conversations carry tremendous weight because they are public," said Jeb Ory, CEO of Phone2Action, in a statement. "We are launching SocialPulse to surface these types of critical conversations, enabling organizations engaged in advocacy campaigns to instantly connect with, and amplify, the voices of the people."

Organizations can use SocialPulse to do the following:

Share advocacy campaigns on Facebook and Twitter in real time or schedule them for later publication;

Track campaign social media and advocacy metrics, including unique campaign conversions from social posts and shares;

Track advocates' connections with elected officials in real time;

Watch advocates share campaigns on their own social media pages;

Track top advocates' social actions; and

Engage advocates in one-to-one communications, by liking, sharing, retweeting, and commenting on what they are saying.

