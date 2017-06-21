Logo
Stackla Launches Co-Pilot to Help Companies with Content
Co-Pilot gives digital marketers real-time content recommendations to improve content performance.
Posted Jun 21, 2017
Stackla, providers of a user-generated content (UGC) platform, released Co-Pilot, a machine learning recommendation engine that helps companies evaluate published content, analyze how their customers interact with it, and receive predictive recommendations for what content will perform best.

By applying deep learning to both the profile and performance of individual pieces of content and company preferences, Co-Pilot helps marketers continuously learn, measure and evaluate what content resonates best.

"There is a massive amount of real customer stories shared on social media for brands to leverage, but creating and sourcing the right content for the right person across every channel has been an overwhelming task," said Peter Cassidy, co-founder, chief marketing officer, and chief product officer at Stackla, in a statement. "We've built Co-Pilot to help marketers navigate this world of content so they can easily deliver personal, authentic, and effective customer experiences at unprecedented scale."

