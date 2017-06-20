Glympse Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service

Glympse, a provider of location services and location-powered customer experience, is teaming with Microsoft so businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service can provide customers with constant, accurate status updates for their field service appointments. The collaboration embeds Glympse En Route, a location-powered customer experience management solution, within the Dynamics 365 for Field Service application. Customers receive continuously updated appointment and technician visibility that culminates in a live map view of the technician’s location as he travels to the appointment destination. "Location and estimated time of arrival (ETA) management have become two of the most critical elements of successful field operations and customer interactions, whether it's for a cable installation, office equipment repair, furniture delivery, or maintaining mission-critical medical equipment. Customers demand better information to help them manage their busy schedules, including visual, interactive digital engagements that fit their mobile, on-demand lifestyles. Static, one-way alerts aren't enough anymore, and service providers cannot afford to roll trucks to customers who are not available," said David Troll, senior vice president of sales and customer operations at Glympse, in a statement. "Our alliance with Microsoft means more field service organizations of all types and sizes, spanning industries across the globe, will have a faster, easier way to leverage Glympse location technology alongside Microsoft Dynamics 365." "By working with Glympse, we're helping our customers provide their end customers even more visibility into technician location and ETA information with a custom branded web experience," added Jeff Comstock, general manager of Dynamics CRM at Microsoft, in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/