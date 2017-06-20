Lithium Adds Integrations to Lithium Social Media Management

Lithium Technologies has enhanced its Lithium Social Media Management solution with integrations with ad automation tools Smartly, Nanigans, and Brand Networks to enable marketers to manage paid and organic content together. It also integrated the solution with social listening platforms Netbase and Synthesio, launched competitive benchmarking, and released sophisticated mobile publishing capabilities for Android and iOS.

"Marketers know they must provide better digital customer experiences, but it's becoming more and more challenging with the multitude of digital channels, the fragmentation of tools to manage those channels, and increased noise from competitors," said Rob Tarkoff, president and CEO of Lithium, in a statement. "With this next generation of our social media management product, we want to make things simple for brands to manage digital at scale within one unified, integrated platform."

Through the integration with paid ad automation tools Brand Networks, Nanigans, and Smartly, Lithium now lets marketers schedule and analyze paid ads alongside organic content. The listening integrations with social intelligence platforms Netbase and Synthesio allow marketers to sharpen their campaign strategies, act on trends and intelligence, and better manage brand health.

"Top brands and agencies deliver superior customer experiences by listening to their customers across channels globally and acting on it in real time," said Peter Caswell, CEO of Netbase, in a statement. "Our strategic partnership with Lithium marries leading intelligence capabilities with in-the-moment, strategic action that drives immediate impact to the business."

Via its new Social Impact Ranking, a competitive benchmarking capability, Lithium now allows marketers to measure how they stack up against competitors in areas like influence, sentiment, audience, and more.

Available on Android and iOS, Lithium’s mobile app now also offers sophisticated capabilities, such as live-tweeting and a way to auto-schedule posts for the optimal time of day.

