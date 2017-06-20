Phunware Partners with Lotame to Help Marketers on Mobile

Phunware, providers of an application lifecycle management platform, is partnering with data management platform Lotame, giving companies access to rich data insights to help them target mobile users across devices.

Through the partnership, users of Lotame's data management platform (DMP) gain access to data from hundreds of billions of mobile events powered by Phunware's platform, which touches hundreds of millions of devices each month across more than 300 segments.

"Collecting and using mobile data is no longer optional for marketers," said Ian Karnell, general manager of mobile audience building, engagement, and monetization at Phunware, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Lotame as they help lead the charge in helping brands put this valuable mobile data to work with cross-device capabilities." "DMPs offer marketers the data and actionable audience insights to make the right campaign decisions and drive continuous performance improvements," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "With data from hundreds of millions of devices, Phunware brings a massive new mobile set to our device graph, offering a new level of customer behavior insight to help marketers know who they are reaching and when they are ready to buy."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com