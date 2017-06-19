Gravy Analytics Announces Adsquare Partnership

Related Whitepapers Why Your Company Needs Marketing Automation: It's All About Efficiency Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Location-based data specialist Gravy Analytics today announced that it has partnered with adsquare, a provider of neutral mobile data exchange for advertisers and media buyers. With the deal, Gravy's Audiences solution is now available via adsquare's Audience Management Platform, enabling marketers already using the platform to target Gravy’s location-based audiences with programmatic advertising campaigns. Gravy Audiences tracks the offline activities and events that consumers partake in; it uses anonymous mobile location signals and its AdmitOne verification engine to identify patterns in consumer interests and build audiences in such categories as lifestyle, enthusiast, and in-market. The AdmitOne technology can verify consumer attendances at millions of places and events with the goal of delivering valuable insight into consumer activities and interests. Adsquare's Audience Management Platform is a data buying and audience modeling tool designed for programmatic buyers. It is primarily built for location data, although adsquare has expanded it by adding inputs for other data types and sources, including household, purchase, psychographic, and apps, as well as proximity and contextual events. "Adsquare is very much focused on the location-based and mobile location in particular, so we feel like it's a really good fit for us because that's where our interest is," says Anurag Mehta, senior vice president and general manager for audience data solutions at Gravy Analytics. "They also appreciate very much how important context is in mobile—that's another thing that resonates well with us because we're all about the context, and event data influences a lot of what we do today. They have a unique appreciation for that asset that we have and we're looking at ways in which we can jointly leverage that in the marketplace and provide really fine ability to target people based on the mobile location context and event data." Gravy Analytics also recently announced a partnership with LiveRamp, making Gravy Audiences available through LiveRamp’s IdentityLink Data Store. The partnership brings together Gravy's audiences and LiveRamp's network of programmatic advertising partners and looks to help marketers deliver more timely and relevant messages to consumers. "LiveRamp is an interesting partner for us because they provide us with the ability to get our data quickly through a number of other platforms without necessarily having to build direct integrations," Mehta says. "Building direct integrations is time- and resource-intensive—having a partner like LiveRamp that has on-boarding capabilities allows us to very quickly get our audiences to other platforms. That's a partnership that we are very excited about." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/