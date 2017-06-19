Hootsuite Launches Amplify for Selling

Hootsuite, providers of a social media management platform, today launched Amplify for Selling, a mobile-first solution to help sales teams generate leads and foster relationships on social media.

"Sales reps are constantly under pressure to find and develop qualified leads in order to meet quota. Hootsuite's Amplify for Selling solution empowers reps to leverage social to nurture and build rewarding relationships that can turn into closed deals, faster," said Koka Sexton, global industry principal at Hootsuite, in a statement.

Amplify for Selling is a new social selling solution that complements Hootsuite's employee advocacy offering, Amplify. With Amplify for Selling, organizations can do the following

Import contacts into Amplify for Selling and follow them on Twitter. Social signals can be set up to help sales reps listen and get notifications about relevant conversations from their contacts so they can reach out in realtime.

Generate new leads and build online influence by sharing pre-approved and curated content to multiple social channels, including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, at the same time. They can engage in real-time with prospects through retweets and likes, as well as reply to conversations.

See how leads have engaged with content by user, social network, and content category, to help uncover what type of content and tactics are resonating with audiences.

