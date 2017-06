FCS Computer Systems has launched FCS Connect, an update to its hotel guest service management solution.

<p"FCS Connect can support cloud-based installations for one property or multiple properties, ensuring access to the platform from virtually anywhere at all times.

"With this new release we have focused on optimizing FCS Connect for the cloud, resulting in greater speed, efficiency, and scalability in our cloud deployments," said Jason Ling, vice president of marketing and digital at FCS, in a statement. "This, together with several other new features we have added, ensure FCS Connect remains the leading solution for hoteliers to deliver the best guest experience possible."

Additional FCS Connect features include the following:

A translation function for service requests is now expanded to all content within the system, including ad-hoc comments or remarks.

Hotels can now take guest requests via SMS from guests directly. Guest only need to send an SMS message to the contact number provided during check-in for any service requests, FCS Connect will then create and assign jobs automatically.

When integrated with supported property management systems, hotels can use the mobile information available in the PMS and send SMS messages to guests for any updates or to ask for additional details on a request.

FCS Connect now provides a media library, where requests, voice messages, files, and images can be stored and retrieved when necessary.

Staff can scan QR codes with the mobile app to report their locations and ensure requests are being completed in the right place.

The mobile app also features the ability to send voice messages and images that can be associated with particular job requests.

