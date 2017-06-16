Nepa Enters U.S. Market with Facebook Partnership

Swedish customer insights research firm Nepa has opened a New York office to begin serving U.S. clients. It's formal entry into the U.S. market comes on the heels of a partnership with Facebook; the firm was selected as one of a small number of partner firms in Facebook's Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Program.

Through the partnership with Facebook, Nepa will help clients maximize media spending and manage retail locations by assessing the impact of individual customer touchpoints based on factors like consumer location, level of campaigning on Facebook, and audience receptivity to those campaigns within specific time frames.

By incorporating Facebook's data into its research efforts, Nepa will be able to provide a clear picture of the role of digital in an overall media mix. Detailed and specific ROIs will be calculable for time periods and ads, specific delivery systems such as desktop and mobile, impacts among specific age and other demographic groups, country and regional reach, the comparative effectiveness of different ad placements (i.e. in the Newsfeed versus in the right hand column) and more.

Nepa will also conduct independent research focused on various topics popular on Facebook and share those findings with Facebook's clients and wider stakeholders.

"Social media and digital campaigns need to be viewed through both a short- and long-term lens. Nepa strongly believes in taking a nuanced perspective of a firm's brand versus its sales drivers and strives to create recommendations for marketing media mix projects that consider both a short- and long-term perspective. We bring marketers something no other firm can match, and we look forward to explaining all of the factors that have driven our global growth to a U.S. audience," said Ken Peterson, Nepa's managing director of the U.S., in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com