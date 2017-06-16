Logo
DialogTech Partners with Yext
DialogTech is the first call tracking provider in the Yext App Directory, helping marketers measure the impact of phone calls from online listings.
Posted Jun 16, 2017
DialogTech, a provider of actionable marketing analytics for phone calls, today announced a new partnership and integration with Yext, the global digital knowledge management provider.

The integration, which is now available via the DialogTech call tracking app listed in the new Yext App Directory, helps marketers measure the quantity and business impact of phone calls to any location generated from their Yext-managed listings, including those on Google, Facebook, Yelp, and more.

The integration enables Yext users to insert trackable phone numbers from DialogTech into their online listings. When consumers call those numbers, DialogTech enables marketers to see which listings drove the calls, if the calls were answered, how long it lasted, and if the callers converted to appointments or customers. DialogTech also records and transcribes the contents of each call and lets marketers analyze the caller experience and the performance of employees on the calls.

"DialogTech is proud to be the first and only call tracking provider selected in the Yext App Directory," said Jonathon Schuster, vice president of product management at DialogTech, in a statement. "Phone calls are critical touch points in the local customer journey for many industries, including franchises, automotive, retail, insurance and financial services, healthcare, and home services. Yet most marketers struggle to understand how many calls they generate to each location, what happens on those calls, and their impact on sales. DialogTech provides marketers with those insights and more."

"Leads generated through phone calls from online listings are a fundamental data point for businesses to understand in order to drive business, but can be challenging to quantify," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "The DialogTech integration in the Yext App Directory gives marketers an easy way to measure and hone this important source of revenue."

The DialogTech call tracking app is available in the Yext App Directory, which provides deep connections to more than 20 other apps. The Yext App Directory connects digital knowledge with software systems across businesses.

