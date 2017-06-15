Logo
Lexalytics Releases Text Analytics for Retailers
The Lexalytics eCommerce Industry Pack analyzes customer feedback to identify site challenges and opportunities.
Jun 15, 2017
Lexalytics, a provider of cloud and on-premises text analytics solutions, has launched the eCommerce Industry Pack, a specialized version of its text analytics software.

The eCommerce Industry Pack is engineered to help online retailers enhance the customer experience, including checkout and payments, shipping and delivery, and their sites' overall shopping performance.

The eCommerce Industry Pack leverages Lexalytics' natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence technologies to gain insights from large volumes of data. Retailers and social media marketers can analyze feedback from sources, such as online comment sessions, customer surveys, product reviews, social media, and call logs, to uncover correlations.

"As the e-commerce industry continues to boom and mature, marketers need an easy way to analyze the deluge of data around customer experience to ensure their site is more efficient, easier to use, and more interesting than any of the latest crop of exciting startups. We can help them ensure that any issues are quickly addressed while they're still manageable, well before they get to the point that customers and careers are adversely affected," said Jeff Catlin, CEO of Lexalytics, in a statement. "The eCommerce Industry Pack is our latest offering to help customers in specific vertical industries get valuable insights right out of the box."

The eCommerce Industry Pack contains more than 100 e-commerce-specific entities, including the names of major e-commerce sites, payment and shipping services, and loyalty programs. The pack also includes more than 4,800 sentiment phrases drawn from original e-commerce feedback straight from customers.

Lexalytics' Airlines Industry Pack is honed to meet the specific needs of customer experience management and social media marketing professionals in the airlines industry.
Lexalytics has released a version of its Semantria platform for Mac desktop computers.
Lexalytics' Pharmaceutical Industry Pack provides out-of-the-box text analytics for pharmaceutical pros.
 
